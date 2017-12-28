  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/28 10:41
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87
Boston 35 20 10 5 45 106 90
Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104
Montreal 37 16 17 4 36 99 117
Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119
Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116
Ottawa 35 11 16 8 30 93 119
Buffalo 37 9 20 8 26 80 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 36 22 9 5 49 116 104
Washington 37 22 13 2 46 114 107
Columbus 37 22 13 2 46 105 99
N.Y. Islanders 37 20 13 4 44 133 129
N.Y. Rangers 36 19 13 4 42 117 104
Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110
Pittsburgh 37 18 16 3 39 104 118
Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 38 23 13 2 48 113 94
Nashville 35 21 9 5 47 116 99
Winnipeg 37 20 11 6 46 121 105
Dallas 37 20 14 3 43 110 106
Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94
Minnesota 36 18 15 3 39 102 106
Colorado 35 17 15 3 37 112 113
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 34 23 9 2 48 119 100
Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85
San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84
Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108
Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106
Edmonton 36 17 17 2 36 108 113
Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121
Arizona 38 8 25 5 21 85 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Boston 5, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 3, Detroit 1

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.