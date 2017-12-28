All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87 New Jersey 36 22 9 5 49 116 104 Columbus 37 22 13 2 46 105 99 Washington 37 22 13 2 46 114 107 Boston 35 20 10 5 45 106 90 Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104 N.Y. Rangers 36 19 13 4 42 117 104 N.Y. Islanders 36 19 13 4 42 130 127 Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110 Pittsburgh 37 18 16 3 39 104 118 Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103 Montreal 37 16 17 4 36 99 117 Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119 Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116 Ottawa 35 11 16 8 30 93 119 Buffalo 36 9 20 7 25 78 120 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 34 23 9 2 48 119 100 Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85 St. Louis 38 23 13 2 48 113 94 Nashville 35 21 9 5 47 116 99 Winnipeg 37 20 11 6 46 121 105 Dallas 37 20 14 3 43 110 106 San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84 Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108 Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94 Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106 Minnesota 36 18 15 3 39 102 106 Colorado 35 17 15 3 37 112 113 Edmonton 36 17 17 2 36 108 113 Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121 Arizona 38 8 25 5 21 85 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Boston 5, Ottawa 1

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.