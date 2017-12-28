Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 28 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Cabinet apologizes for recent spate of bungles



@China Times: Premier unveils plans for administrative rezoning



@Liberty Times: Cabinet to draft new immigration law, premier says



@Apple Daily: Marriage of business tycoon Winston Wong's daughter hits the rocks



@Economic Daily News: Life insurers to recruit 20,000 new workers next year



@Commercial Times: Taiwanese manufacturers nervous as China's Zhuhai orders production suspension

