Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 28 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cabinet apologizes for recent spate of bungles
@China Times: Premier unveils plans for administrative rezoning
@Liberty Times: Cabinet to draft new immigration law, premier says
@Apple Daily: Marriage of business tycoon Winston Wong's daughter hits the rocks
@Economic Daily News: Life insurers to recruit 20,000 new workers next year
@Commercial Times: Taiwanese manufacturers nervous as China's Zhuhai orders production suspension
