Taiwan's Chou Tzu-yu ranks as 3rd most beautiful face of 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- TC Candler has listed Taiwanese K-pop singer Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜) as the third most beautiful face on its list titled "The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017."

This is the 18-year-old Tainan native's third appearance on the list and highest ranking yet, having placed 8th in 2016 and 13th in 2015.

Ahead of Chou on the list this year was French model and actress Thylane Blondeau, in second place, while the top spot was taken by Filipina-American actress and model Liza Soberano.



First place winner Liza Soberano.



(Image of Chou Tzu-yu from Singles Korea)

UK-born TC Candler has been publishing his annual "100 Most Beautiful Faces List" since 1990, which is devised by a group called "The Independent Critics" as well as input from the public. The team selects the 100 faces out of a list of 85,000 celebrities.

Chou will perform at the New Year's Eve "Red & White Year-end Song Festival," which is produced by the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK).



Chou performing at Seoul Arts College in 2016. (Wikimedia Commons image)

In 2016, a survey commissioned by Taiwan Thinktank after the Jan. 16 elections, found that 11.9 percent of voters in the constituency legislative election were affected in their decision by the fact that Chou Tzu-yu, a 16-year-old member of the South Korean girl group Twice, had to apologize for carrying the flag on the TV show in South Korea.