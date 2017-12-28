Switzerland beats Belarus 3-2 in the world junior hockey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Philipp Kurashev, Nicolas Muller and Valentin Nussbaumer scored to help Switzerland beat Belarus 3-2 on Wednesday in the world junior hockey championship.

Philip Wuthrich made 27 saves for Switzerland in its Group B opener.

Mmaxim Sushko and Viktor Bovbel scored for Belarus, coming off a 6-1 loss to Sweden on Tuesday.

In Group A, Canada faced Slovakia in a night game.

The defending champion United States opened Tuesday night with a 9-0 victory over Denmark. The Americans will resume Group A play Thursday night against Slovakia.