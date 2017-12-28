The Latest: Bitter cold ahead for much of northern US

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on cold and snowy weather across the northern U.S. (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills will stay put for days to come across much of the northern United States.

Forecasters are warning of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. on Wednesday and spreading east.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York. Temperatures there and in the northern plains and Great Lakes states are projected to only reach as high as the teens or single-digits.

The National Weather Service says wind chills in some areas Thursday could make the temperature feel below zero. Lows are projected to be below zero for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pennsylvania, is digging out from a record snowfall of more than 5 feet this week. New York communities near Lake Ontario's eastern end also saw around 5 feet of snow this week.

___

1:30 a.m.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Chicago-area National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Seeley says to expect colder-than-normal temperatures the rest of the week. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.

The city of Erie, Pennsylvania, issued a snow emergency after forecasters say a Christmas storm dumped a record 34 inches of snow on the area. Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches.

Meteorologists warn of sub-zero frigid arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for parts of several states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, New York and Maine. Meteorologists say frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.