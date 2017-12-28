Democrat files arguments against tied vote in crucial race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia House candidate has asked a court to reconsider a decision that stripped her of a victory and may help Republicans maintain control of the chamber.

Democrat Shelly Simonds filed her request with a three-judge panel in a Newport News court on Tuesday, when the court was still closed for the holidays. It reopened Wednesday.

Simonds won November's election by one vote. But the race became tied at 11,608 votes each when the court decided to count a ballot for incumbent Republican Del. David Yancey.

If the court refuses to revisit its decision, the state elections board will determine the winner by drawing names from a bowl. The board initially planned the drawing for Wednesday, but postponed it after Simonds' filing.

The Republicans currently hold a 51-49 majority in the House of Delegates.