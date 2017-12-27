Man slain on Christmas was wounded at same spot in February

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who was fatally shot outside an apartment building on Christmas night was wounded in a drive-by shooting at the same spot earlier this year.

Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Jarvis Porter. Officials say he was shot to death around 5:30 p.m. Monday outside a building in Rochester.

Authorities say an officer on vehicle patrol on the city's west side thought he heard gunshots. The officer then found Jarvis' body.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports Jarvis and three other men survived being shot at the same place on Genesee Street on Feb. 22.

No charges have been filed in connection with Monday's slaying.

___

Information from: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, http://www.democratandchronicle.com