As you contemplate all those "where to go in 2018" lists, here's a twist on the recommendations: where not to go in the new year.

The no-go list is from Fodor's, the travel guidebook publisher. The recommendations include concerns about overtourism and safety.

They range from a U.S. state — Missouri — where the NAACP has issued a travel advisory, to cities like Venice and Amsterdam where too many tourists have resulted in a backlash against visitors.