  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/27 23:14
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290
Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343
Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371
N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346
Houston 4 11 0 .267 325 414
Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 378 284
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322
Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315
L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262
Oakland 6 9 0 .400 291 343
Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 457 289
Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332
Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370
N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295
x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305
Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305
Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242
Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365
Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349
Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295
Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306
Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337
San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.