Markets Right Now: US stocks are off to a mixed start

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start as gains for health care and consumer products companies are offset by losses in energy stocks and banks.

Johnson & Johnson added 0.7 percent in early trading Wednesday while Bank of America fell 0.5 percent.

Callaway Golf fell 5.9 percent after the company said it invested another $20 million in entertainment company Topgolf, giving it a 14 percent stake.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,682.

The Dow Jones industrials was little changed at 24,749. The Nasdaq composite was up 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,941.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.45 percent.