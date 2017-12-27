Members of OhBear day trip reconnect with nature in Yilan, northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Members of the OhBear day trip to Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan feasted their eyes on verdant scenes as they sauntered on a farm, in a botanical garden, and around a lake on the last Wednesday of December in 2017.

The trip to Yilan is the last of the four OhBear led day trips that took place in December.

The first stop of the trip was San-fu Leisure Farm. The management of the farm believes that harmony is happiness and health is wealth. Therefore, the farm has used natural enemies of the plants and animals in the farm to maintain a healthy ecosystem. The tour group members enjoyed a slow walk around the farm.

The farm was also the place where the members of the tour group had lunch. It was a pleasure to have a meal in the farm that is surrounded by mountains.

After lunch, the members were bused to Ren Shan Botanical Garden, which is a farm for growing tree seedlings for gardens. The garden has nearly 400 different plants in its forests. The tour members took a stroll in the garden, taking in all the natural scenes and healthy Phytoncides.

The last stop of the day trip was Plum Blossom Lake (Meihua Lake), where members took a slow walk along part of the around-the-lake walking path, which is about four kilometers in length. The trip was coming to an end after the relaxing walk, and the members were ready to get back home after a day of reconnecting with the nature.

A member of the trip takes a photo with OhBear at San-fu Leisure Farm

A group photo of OhBear with group members at San-fu Leisure Farm

A group photo of OhBear with group members at Ren Shan Botanical Garden

OhBear leads the way at Ren Shan Botanical Garden

OhBear enjoys Plum Blossom Lake

A group photo of OhBear with group members at Plum Blossom Lake