Athletes honored at 2017 Taiwan Sports Elite Awards

Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) Track and field athlete Cheng Chao-tsun and weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun received the 2017 Taiwan Sports Elite Awards for best male and female athlete, respectively, at an award ceremony in Taipei Wednesday.

The two athletes both shone bright at the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade, winning gold medals for Taiwan in their respective sports of men's javelin and women's weightlifting 58 kilogram category.

With his winning throw of 91.36 meters, Cheng broke both the Asian and universiade records for men's javelin.

During the universiade, Kuo also broke records with her performance, breaking a 10-year world record in women's clean-and-jerk with a lift of 142kg.

Since the universiade in August, Kuo has gone on to grab several medals, including two golds, at this year's World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim, California.

Other winners of the Sports Elite Awards this year include tennis player Hsu Yu-hsiou for best new athlete, gymnast Li Chih-kai for best sportsmanship, Taiwan's women's basketball team that competed in the universiade for best sports team.

Tai Tzu-ying received a special award for her accomplishments as the world's No. 1-ranked female badminton player, while Lai Chien-cheng, Tai's trainer at the Taipei universiade, was honored as the best coach.

Thomas Tsai, president of the Chinese Taipei Athletics Association, received the lifetime achievement award.

The Sports Elite Awards are annual awards presented by the Ministry of Education's Sports Administration to honor excellence in sports.