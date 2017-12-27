Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 27, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;Spotty showers;88;77;SSW;8;72%;76%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;N;8;71%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds;59;42;Partly sunny;58;42;ENE;13;56%;6%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Downpours;60;50;Showers;58;54;ENE;16;74%;90%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;44;37;Spotty showers;41;32;WSW;16;77%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, cold;17;8;Mainly cloudy, cold;14;9;NNE;4;80%;48%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;50;33;Plenty of sunshine;55;33;SSE;6;37%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder, morning snow;8;3;Cloudy, not as cold;27;21;SW;8;66%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun, a t-storm;87;72;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ESE;4;71%;65%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;60;51;A p.m. shower or two;60;51;SW;15;76%;80%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine, a shower;70;57;Partly sunny, breezy;70;60;SSW;19;42%;12%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;69;45;High clouds;68;48;W;4;53%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;92;73;A shower;88;74;NE;5;72%;67%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;Sunny and nice;80;54;E;8;37%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;75;71;Variable cloudiness;83;73;NNW;7;68%;44%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;61;39;Mostly sunny;55;42;N;9;57%;66%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;39;23;Sunny and mild;41;25;NNE;5;58%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;57;44;A shower in the p.m.;55;36;SE;15;60%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;43;37;Decreasing clouds;41;34;WSW;9;81%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;49;Rain and drizzle;65;50;SSE;7;74%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;65;Partly sunny;88;66;NNE;7;46%;56%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A bit of ice;51;39;A bit of rain;43;35;WNW;12;82%;87%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;45;33;Partly sunny;39;31;WSW;11;80%;13%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;52;32;Clouds and sun, mild;56;41;S;5;75%;74%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mild with some sun;52;42;Periods of rain;46;34;WNW;8;70%;88%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;84;71;Mostly sunny, humid;90;74;NE;8;62%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;89;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;65;WSW;5;41%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;41;28;Periods of sun;45;31;NW;7;49%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;70;55;Partly sunny;68;52;NNW;5;66%;6%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;77;61;Partly sunny;76;60;SE;23;55%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sunshine;78;68;A shower;78;68;ENE;3;70%;75%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;86;71;Partly sunny;86;72;NE;8;59%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, frigid;10;6;A little snow;20;14;SW;11;65%;83%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;92;73;Mainly cloudy;89;73;NNE;11;60%;29%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;40;36;Low clouds;40;34;SW;8;89%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds;77;67;Partly sunny;76;67;NNE;13;51%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very cold;36;29;Not as cold;43;32;SE;6;59%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;89;77;NE;14;76%;47%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;77;49;Hazy sun;75;48;NNE;3;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Milder with sunshine;51;28;Mainly cloudy;51;32;SSW;7;33%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;84;59;Hazy sunshine;84;59;N;5;61%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;88;76;A t-storm in spots;91;75;WSW;6;67%;63%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Sunshine and chilly;39;28;A little p.m. rain;38;34;S;11;85%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with some sun;42;24;Sunny, not as cool;52;25;NNE;5;29%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds breaking;65;58;A shower in the p.m.;65;57;W;17;83%;80%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;61;58;Variable clouds;67;62;NE;4;80%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;71;57;Warmer with a shower;78;57;NE;4;61%;57%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;66;Sunshine and nice;81;66;ENE;10;64%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;38;34;A few showers;38;36;SE;12;92%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;Humid with rain;89;75;S;4;80%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;72;63;Mostly cloudy;68;60;NE;8;68%;42%;2

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;80;66;Partly sunny;80;67;ENE;5;61%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Thickening clouds;85;53;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;ESE;5;41%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;72;43;Partly sunny, nice;71;43;N;6;52%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;58;47;Sunny;59;49;SSE;8;63%;7%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;76;A passing shower;89;76;WSW;9;68%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;84;72;Sunny and less humid;88;72;N;6;52%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;78;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;62;WNW;8;37%;5%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Abundant sunshine;52;20;Plenty of sunshine;53;21;W;3;18%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;82;57;Partly sunny;83;58;NNE;10;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;39;Hazy sun;71;40;S;4;45%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;NNW;8;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;41;34;Low clouds;43;40;SSE;8;92%;42%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;89;73;Mostly sunny;88;73;NNE;8;58%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;87;74;WSW;5;71%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Nice with sunshine;80;56;Hazy sun;79;56;NNE;7;70%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;89;76;A shower or t-storm;92;75;NNW;5;74%;76%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;40;A t-storm in spots;57;39;E;9;71%;85%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;74;Clouds and sun;88;75;SSW;5;75%;5%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;76;67;Variable clouds;74;67;S;8;72%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;60;56;Spotty showers;62;57;W;8;87%;83%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;38;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;31;SW;9;82%;65%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;Sunny and very warm;79;57;NNE;4;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Foggy this morning;86;73;Mainly cloudy;84;73;WSW;5;65%;37%;5

Madrid, Spain;Winds subsiding;52;43;A brief shower;58;44;WSW;8;71%;80%;1

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;88;82;An afternoon shower;86;81;ENE;12;68%;65%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;72;A t-storm in spots;84;73;WNW;3;80%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;84;76;Afternoon showers;86;75;ENE;6;72%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;93;71;A stray shower;85;62;S;8;56%;76%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;71;43;Partly sunny;70;45;NNE;6;44%;26%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;82;70;A shower in spots;81;67;NE;8;69%;53%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Fog this morning;36;33;Mainly cloudy;39;34;SE;8;82%;36%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;75;Variable clouds;86;74;ENE;14;64%;4%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;80;65;Sunny and warmer;89;69;NE;8;57%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Colder with sunshine;-2;-12;Decreasing clouds;-3;-11;W;7;63%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;36;33;Low clouds;35;32;SSE;5;83%;55%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;70;Hazy sunshine;89;69;NNE;5;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Periods of sun, nice;82;56;Partly sunny, breezy;81;57;NNE;13;44%;2%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cold;26;13;Mostly sunny;23;13;NW;19;29%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;66;46;Partly sunny;67;44;SE;6;70%;9%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;26;12;A little snow;13;5;SSW;13;89%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;44;37;Partly sunny;46;33;N;7;59%;4%;1

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;34;28;Snow at times;33;28;E;6;81%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and colder;-2;-16;Mostly sunny;-4;-15;WNW;11;61%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;80;A t-storm or two;86;80;ESE;8;73%;92%;12

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a shower;88;74;A stray shower;87;73;NNW;9;73%;74%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds, a t-storm;85;76;Downpours;86;76;ENE;7;83%;86%;7

Paris, France;A shower or two;42;32;Clouds and sun;41;32;WSW;7;59%;32%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;77;61;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;SSE;13;42%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy with showers;86;74;Humid with rain;89;75;NW;7;74%;85%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;87;77;A shower or two;89;76;ESE;6;72%;67%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;68;Partly sunny;91;68;E;5;45%;10%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Overcast;41;34;Rain/snow showers;39;30;W;9;77%;86%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;29;7;Periods of sun;31;23;N;4;39%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;62;52;Cloudy with showers;60;51;NE;7;75%;98%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Rain at times;62;55;An afternoon shower;65;50;N;7;75%;42%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;77;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;E;8;59%;41%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;30;22;Sunny and chilly;28;21;ENE;8;36%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;40;33;Cloudy;41;36;SSE;10;92%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;Rain and a t-storm;81;74;NNE;7;84%;88%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;67;43;Sunny and delightful;73;42;NE;5;33%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;57;45;Cloudy with showers;51;36;N;9;65%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;38;32;Rain and drizzle;35;34;SSE;7;75%;79%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;57;45;Plenty of sunshine;58;45;NNE;5;73%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;More sun than clouds;79;64;Partly sunny;78;64;ENE;12;66%;67%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;74;Sunshine, a shower;82;74;ESE;12;72%;68%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;N;10;74%;28%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;74;32;Sunny and nice;71;36;E;5;28%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;87;60;Plenty of sun;91;60;WSW;7;32%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;82;70;Partly sunny;82;70;N;7;76%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;57;52;Cloudy with a shower;61;53;W;10;90%;82%;1

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;42;39;Rain;48;44;SSW;9;88%;92%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;29;17;Partly sunny;37;33;ESE;3;46%;10%;1

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;54;48;Rain and drizzle;54;50;SE;10;67%;90%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;91;76;N;6;75%;57%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;51;33;Periods of sun, mild;49;34;SSE;11;83%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;74;Sunshine and nice;84;74;ENE;14;67%;48%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;39;35;A bit of rain;42;36;S;9;95%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;79;69;Clouds and sun;83;71;NNE;13;62%;5%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;71;63;Partly sunny;77;63;ESE;9;61%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;39;32;A few showers;39;35;SSE;9;86%;72%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and colder;36;25;Sunny and milder;46;27;E;6;48%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny;47;34;Mild with some sun;53;35;N;5;58%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Turning sunny;52;37;Mostly sunny;55;40;W;3;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;77;54;Some brightening;70;56;NNE;3;59%;14%;1

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;61;48;Rain, some heavy;58;42;SSE;9;67%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Lots of sun, chilly;46;33;Partly sunny, chilly;48;36;N;6;42%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very cold;11;-2;Clouds and sunshine;12;7;N;6;75%;49%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;65;51;Partly sunny;61;51;WSW;14;70%;29%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More clouds than sun;64;48;Cooler;56;47;WSW;12;75%;79%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;19;-2;Colder;18;-2;SSE;6;76%;50%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and snow shower;37;34;Rain;40;38;E;5;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;52;39;A little rain;42;32;NW;13;68%;86%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and drizzle;69;67;More clouds than sun;78;64;NNW;5;67%;44%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;37;33;Cloudy;41;35;SE;10;73%;74%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;44;39;Cloudy, p.m. rain;49;34;SW;11;78%;88%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;59;54;A stray shower;62;56;S;26;61%;57%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy;85;70;Cloudy;85;71;NNW;6;60%;44%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;38;22;Partly sunny;42;24;ENE;2;52%;4%;2

