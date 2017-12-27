Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 27, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;Spotty showers;31;25;SSW;13;72%;76%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;N;13;71%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds;15;6;Partly sunny;14;6;ENE;20;56%;6%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Downpours;15;10;Showers;14;12;ENE;25;74%;90%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;7;3;Spotty showers;5;0;WSW;26;77%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-13;Mainly cloudy, cold;-10;-13;NNE;6;80%;48%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;1;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;SSE;10;37%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder, morning snow;-14;-16;Cloudy, not as cold;-3;-6;SW;14;66%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun, a t-storm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ESE;7;71%;65%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;16;11;A p.m. shower or two;16;10;SW;25;76%;80%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine, a shower;21;14;Partly sunny, breezy;21;15;SSW;31;42%;12%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;21;7;High clouds;20;9;W;7;53%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;23;A shower;31;23;NE;8;72%;67%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Sunny and nice;27;12;E;12;37%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;24;22;Variable cloudiness;28;23;NNW;12;68%;44%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;4;Mostly sunny;13;6;N;15;57%;66%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;4;-5;Sunny and mild;5;-4;NNE;8;58%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;14;7;A shower in the p.m.;13;2;SE;24;60%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;6;3;Decreasing clouds;5;1;WSW;14;81%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Rain and drizzle;19;10;SSE;11;74%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;18;Partly sunny;31;19;NNE;12;46%;56%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A bit of ice;11;4;A bit of rain;6;2;WNW;19;82%;87%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;7;1;Partly sunny;4;-1;WSW;17;80%;13%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;11;0;Clouds and sun, mild;13;5;S;8;75%;74%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mild with some sun;11;6;Periods of rain;8;1;WNW;13;70%;88%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;29;22;Mostly sunny, humid;32;23;NE;13;62%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;32;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;18;WSW;7;41%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;5;-2;Periods of sun;7;-1;NW;11;49%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;20;11;NNW;8;66%;6%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;25;16;Partly sunny;24;16;SE;38;55%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sunshine;26;20;A shower;26;20;ENE;6;70%;75%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;13;59%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, frigid;-12;-14;A little snow;-7;-10;SW;18;65%;83%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;34;23;Mainly cloudy;32;23;NNE;18;60%;29%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;4;2;Low clouds;4;1;SW;13;89%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds;25;20;Partly sunny;24;19;NNE;22;51%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very cold;2;-2;Not as cold;6;0;SE;9;59%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NE;23;76%;47%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;9;Hazy sun;24;9;NNE;5;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Milder with sunshine;10;-2;Mainly cloudy;11;0;SSW;11;33%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;29;15;Hazy sunshine;29;15;N;8;61%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WSW;10;67%;63%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Sunshine and chilly;4;-2;A little p.m. rain;3;1;S;17;85%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with some sun;6;-4;Sunny, not as cool;11;-4;NNE;8;29%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds breaking;18;14;A shower in the p.m.;18;14;W;27;83%;80%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;16;15;Variable clouds;20;17;NE;7;80%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;22;14;Warmer with a shower;26;14;NE;7;61%;57%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;19;Sunshine and nice;27;19;ENE;16;64%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;3;1;A few showers;3;2;SE;20;92%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;Humid with rain;32;24;S;7;80%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;22;17;Mostly cloudy;20;16;NE;12;68%;42%;2

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;27;19;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;8;61%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Thickening clouds;30;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;ESE;9;41%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;Partly sunny, nice;22;6;N;10;52%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;14;8;Sunny;15;10;SSE;13;63%;7%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;25;A passing shower;31;24;WSW;15;68%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Sunny and less humid;31;22;N;10;52%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;17;WNW;12;37%;5%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Abundant sunshine;11;-6;Plenty of sunshine;11;-6;W;5;18%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;28;14;Partly sunny;29;15;NNE;16;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;4;Hazy sun;22;4;S;6;45%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;NNW;12;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;5;1;Low clouds;6;5;SSE;13;92%;42%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;NNE;13;58%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WSW;8;71%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Nice with sunshine;26;13;Hazy sun;26;13;NNE;11;70%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;32;24;A shower or t-storm;33;24;NNW;7;74%;76%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;4;A t-storm in spots;14;4;E;14;71%;85%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;23;Clouds and sun;31;24;SSW;9;75%;5%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;24;19;Variable clouds;24;19;S;13;72%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;15;14;Spotty showers;17;14;W;13;87%;83%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;3;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;0;SW;15;82%;65%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Sunny and very warm;26;14;NNE;7;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Foggy this morning;30;23;Mainly cloudy;29;23;WSW;9;65%;37%;5

Madrid, Spain;Winds subsiding;11;6;A brief shower;14;7;WSW;13;71%;80%;1

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;31;28;An afternoon shower;30;27;ENE;20;68%;65%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;WNW;5;80%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;29;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;ENE;9;72%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;34;22;A stray shower;29;17;S;14;56%;76%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;6;Partly sunny;21;7;NNE;10;44%;26%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;28;21;A shower in spots;27;20;NE;13;69%;53%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Fog this morning;2;0;Mainly cloudy;4;1;SE;13;82%;36%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;24;Variable clouds;30;23;ENE;23;64%;4%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;27;18;Sunny and warmer;32;20;NE;12;57%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Colder with sunshine;-19;-25;Decreasing clouds;-19;-24;W;12;63%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;2;1;Low clouds;2;0;SSE;9;83%;55%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;32;20;NNE;8;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Periods of sun, nice;28;13;Partly sunny, breezy;27;14;NNE;22;44%;2%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-11;Mostly sunny;-5;-11;NW;31;29%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;19;7;SE;9;70%;9%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-3;-11;A little snow;-10;-15;SSW;20;89%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;7;3;Partly sunny;8;1;N;11;59%;4%;1

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;1;-2;Snow at times;1;-2;E;10;81%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and colder;-19;-27;Mostly sunny;-20;-26;WNW;18;61%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;A t-storm or two;30;27;ESE;13;73%;92%;12

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a shower;31;23;A stray shower;31;23;NNW;14;73%;74%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds, a t-storm;29;24;Downpours;30;25;ENE;12;83%;86%;7

Paris, France;A shower or two;6;0;Clouds and sun;5;0;WSW;11;59%;32%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;25;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;SSE;22;42%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy with showers;30;23;Humid with rain;31;24;NW;12;74%;85%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;31;25;A shower or two;32;25;ESE;10;72%;67%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;33;20;E;8;45%;10%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Overcast;5;1;Rain/snow showers;4;-1;W;14;77%;86%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-14;Periods of sun;-1;-5;N;6;39%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;17;11;Cloudy with showers;16;11;NE;12;75%;98%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Rain at times;17;13;An afternoon shower;19;10;N;12;75%;42%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;E;13;59%;41%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-6;Sunny and chilly;-2;-6;ENE;13;36%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;4;0;Cloudy;5;2;SSE;17;92%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;NNE;11;84%;88%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;20;6;Sunny and delightful;23;6;NE;8;33%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;14;7;Cloudy with showers;11;2;N;15;65%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;3;0;Rain and drizzle;2;1;SSE;12;75%;79%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;NNE;8;73%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;More sun than clouds;26;18;Partly sunny;26;18;ENE;20;66%;67%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;Sunshine, a shower;28;23;ESE;20;72%;68%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;N;16;74%;28%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;0;Sunny and nice;21;2;E;8;28%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;31;16;Plenty of sun;33;16;WSW;11;32%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;28;21;N;12;76%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;14;11;Cloudy with a shower;16;12;W;17;90%;82%;1

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;5;4;Rain;9;7;SSW;14;88%;92%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-8;Partly sunny;3;1;ESE;4;46%;10%;1

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;12;9;Rain and drizzle;12;10;SE;15;67%;90%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;N;10;75%;57%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;10;0;Periods of sun, mild;9;1;SSE;18;83%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;Sunshine and nice;29;23;ENE;23;67%;48%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;4;2;A bit of rain;6;2;S;15;95%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;Clouds and sun;28;22;NNE;21;62%;5%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;22;17;Partly sunny;25;17;ESE;14;61%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;4;0;A few showers;4;1;SSE;14;86%;72%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and colder;2;-4;Sunny and milder;8;-3;E;9;48%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny;9;1;Mild with some sun;12;2;N;8;58%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Turning sunny;11;3;Mostly sunny;13;4;W;6;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;25;12;Some brightening;21;13;NNE;6;59%;14%;1

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;16;9;Rain, some heavy;14;6;SSE;14;67%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Lots of sun, chilly;8;1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;N;9;42%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very cold;-11;-19;Clouds and sunshine;-11;-14;N;10;75%;49%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;16;11;WSW;22;70%;29%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More clouds than sun;18;9;Cooler;13;8;WSW;19;75%;79%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;-7;-19;Colder;-8;-19;SSE;10;76%;50%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and snow shower;3;1;Rain;5;3;E;8;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;11;4;A little rain;6;0;NW;20;68%;86%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and drizzle;21;19;More clouds than sun;25;18;NNW;8;67%;44%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;3;1;Cloudy;5;2;SE;17;73%;74%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;6;4;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;1;SW;17;78%;88%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;15;12;A stray shower;16;13;S;42;61%;57%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy;29;21;Cloudy;29;21;NNW;10;60%;44%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;Partly sunny;5;-5;ENE;3;52%;4%;2

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

