China lashes out at German ambassador over cyber security

BEIJING (AP) — China's foreign ministry has lashed out at Germany's ambassador to Beijing after he said its government has failed to respond to requests to discuss restrictions on internet use that foreign companies worry will disrupt business.

A ministry spokesman, Hua Chunying, said Ambassador Michael Clauss's comments to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post were "not constructive." Hua said Beijing has invited Germany to send officials for consultation but it has been reluctant to do so.

Beijing has tightened controls on use of virtual private network software that allows users to avoid internet filters that block access to material the ruling Communist Party deems obscene or subversive.

Clauss told the Post requests for talks on VPNs and other cyber issues "have regrettably not yet received a positive response."