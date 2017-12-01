Taiwan officer killed in Humvee accident on island near China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 27-year-old officer was killed Wednesday morning as a Humvee overturned inside a military camp on the island of Kinmen close to China.

A group of soldiers was preparing for training on the vehicle, made famous by its use by United States troops during the First Gulf War in Kuwait, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

The chief trainer, Tseng Ching-hsuan (曾靚軒), was inside the vehicle with Chen Chien-yu (陳健宇), 21, at the steering wheel, reports said. At 9:20 a.m., barely 50 meters from its point of departure, the vehicle hit a hillside and overturned.

At 9:45, Chen was pulled out of the Humvee and taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with light injuries. Tseng was freed from the wreckage at 10 a.m., but in hospital, he was pronounced dead at 10:55, reports said.

Investigators were trying to determine what had caused the fatal accident.