Photo of the Day: Botanists in Kaohsiung breed a new variety of anthurium flower

The flowers are also known as flamingo flowers

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/30 08:00

(Image courtesy of the Kaohsiung District Agricultural Research and Extension Station)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A pot of fiery red flamingos is pictured Dec. 25 in southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City. The new anthurium variety was recently bred by a government-run agricultural research institute.

The Kaohsiung District Agricultural Research and Extension Station announced the successful cultivation of the new breed in September.

This is the third variety of anthurium flower, also known as flamingo flowers, grown by the Kaohsiung research station. This flower is well suited to a variety of climates, which makes the species perfect for exporting as well as growing in Taiwan.
