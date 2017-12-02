Why was "Seafood" one of the most popular terms on the Taiwanese internet in 2017?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The BBC's news network in Asia recently released a list of most popular words and phrases used across the Chinese language internet.



In Taiwan, one of the most popular terms on the internet for 2017 was “Seafood” but not for any reason having to do with fish.

The word emerged as an internet joke in reference to the leader of the Rulaizong religious movement in Taiwan, according to the report.

The leader, known as Miaochan (妙禪) is referred to as Master, which is pronounced in Mandarin as shifu (師父). Internet users injected a bit of humor at the religious leader’s expense by modifying ‘shifu’ into Seafood.



The common blessing of the Rulaizong sect “Thank the Master, Praise the Master” (感恩師父, 讚嘆師父) then took on a whimsical tone among internet users becoming “Thank the seafood, Praise the seafood.”

Another popular term related to the Rulaizong leader on the internet in 2017 was the phrase of “Karma Bomb” or “Karma Blast” (業力引爆) which the Master used to explain how universal Karma may affect individuals, sometimes moving as a slow drip, and other times exploding into a person’s life.



The usage of the phrase on social media is very similar to the way English speaking netizens use the phrase “Instant Karma.”