Taiwan’s TSMC is most profitable Asian company per employee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (台積電), the largest contract chipmaker in the world, is the Asian company with the highest profit per employee and ranks No.9 in the world, reports said Wednesday.

According to the survey by Expert Market, TSMC made a profit of US$10.3 million (NT$308 million), which with 46,968 employees comes out at a profit of US$218,951 (NT$6.55 million) per member of staff.

The top-20 was headed by U.S. financial institution Fanny Mae, which made a profit of US$1,759,000 (NT$52.6 million) per employee.

TSMC was the only Asian firm in the top-10, while in the top-20 it was followed by Softbank of Japan at No.12 and Tencent Holdings of China at No.14.

Other prominent corporations in the list included Facebook at No.4, Apple at No.7, Google parent company Alphabet Inc. at No.8, Goldman Sachs just behind TSMC at No.10, and Microsoft at No.18, the Apple Daily reported.