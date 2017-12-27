Mandarin Oriental, Taipei ranked No. 1 on the list of “Best Hotels in Asia” by Global Traveler

Global Traveler has announced the winners of its 14th annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards, and Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is ranked No. 1 on the list of “Best Hotels in Asia” followed by Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo!

With nearly 300,000 readers, Global Traveler connects U.S.-based frequent affluent international travellers. Each year, Global Traveller holds the GT Tested Reader Survey Awards, asking frequent and leisure luxury travellers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. The survey honours airlines, hotels, loyalty programmes and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. Global Traveler readers are frequent premium travellers averaging 11 international and 13 domestic round-trip flights a year. Also, its elite readers spend an average of 60 nights per year in hotels.

“This is extremely exciting and great news for the entire team at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei! Since the opening of the hotel in 2014, we have always been committed to setting the highest bar for ourselves, so we can set the highest standards among luxury hotels in Taipei. And we did it! Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has redefined luxury for Taipei city and set a benchmark in the industry. We are deeply grateful, and we will continue to do the best we can to completely delight and satisfy our guests from around the world. This recognition reflects our absolute commitment to consistent service excellence and further motivates us to deliver the renowned Legendary Service Quality combined with the sincerity of Taiwanese hospitality,” says Mr Michael Ziemer, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.

To experience Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s exemplary service, rooms and dining, the hotel introduces “Club Delight”, an executive room package designed to pamper travelers at the iconic landmark in one of the world’s great cities. Guests can enjoy luxurious room or suite with daily breakfast for two at Oriental Club Lounge, spa service credit of TWD1,000 per stay, complimentary pressing of three garments during the stay as well as other exclusive benefits. Minimum two-night stay is required. Special rates start from TWD 13,000 per night.

Rates are subject to 15.5% service charge and government tax. For more information or to make a reservation, please call +886 (2) 2715 6800 or visit www.mandarinoriental.com/taipei/.