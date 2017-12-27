Construction temporarily stopped at church destroyed on 9/11

NEW YORK (AP) — Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

A statement on the website of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America says the stoppage was ordered by the construction company.

Construction company Skanska USA said Tuesday it extended payment deadlines and discussed alternatives to try to keep the St. Nicholas National Shrine project going but ultimately had to halt construction.

The St. Nicholas National Shrine next to the World Trade Center memorial plaza is supposed to replace a tiny church obliterated when the trade center's south tower fell. Construction on the Greek Orthodox church has been suspended amid rising costs and questions over management of donations.

The archdiocese says it's hopeful construction will resume soon.