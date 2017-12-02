Taiwan moves towards a total ban on 'vaping' 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Executive Yuan of Taiwan is considering an amendment to current Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act, which would make the manufacture, importation, sale and advertising of e-cigarettes completely illegal.



Vaping Post has reported that there are about 30 companies in Taiwan currently dealing in e-cigarettes, and vaping accessories.

If the current administration carries through with the new legislation, all of these companies would be put out of business.

Currently products containing nicotine are regulated according to the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, while products which do not contain nicotine remain unregulated.

However, the proposed amendment to Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act, another law specifically targeting tobacco-related products, may place all e-cigarette products, regardless of whether they contain nicotine or not, into a category of illegal products.



The Taiwan Vaping Association is arguing that e-cigarettes are a safer alternative to regular cigarettes, according to the report.

Taiwanese lawmakers however cite a survey from the Health Promotion Administration in the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which shows a quickly increasing rate of teens beginning to “vape,” which they argue will negatively affect the rates of young smokers, and nicotine addiction.

If the amendment is implemented, then the e-cigarette businesses in Taiwan will likely move to other countries like China, Japan, or Southeast Asia, reports Vaping Post.

Meanwhile, for people who regularly “vape,” they may find it much more difficult to support their habit in Taiwan.