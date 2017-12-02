It's official, K-pop girl group miss A is no more

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After seven years together the Korean K-Pop group miss A has officially been disbanded.



The JYP entertainment company released an official statement on Dec. 26 announcing that the group would no longer be performing or recording music together.

Two members of the four member girl group, Fei and Suzy have both renewed their contracts to continue working with the company.



However, the two other members, Jia and Min are no longer with the company. Jia’s contract expired in May 2016, and Min completed her contract in April of this year.



Fans might have been hoping that Jia and Min would renegotiate with JYP and that a new album might be announced, however those hopes have been dashed with the lasts announcement from JYP.

Miss A debuted on the K-pop scene in 2010 with the hit song “Bag Girl Good Girl” which was awarded “Best Song of the Year,” and also won the four girls the title of “Best New Female Group” for that year, according to the report from Soompi.

Other stand out tracks from miss A were “I don’t need a man,” “Hush” and “Colors.”

“Colors” was the title of the groups last EP record, which was released in 2015.



Insiders say the announcement from JYP does not come as a surprise.

Fans are likely curious where the four talented young women will take their careers in the future.