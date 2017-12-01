Taiwanese least scared by earthquakes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a list of illustrations from Coventry University in Great Britain, Taiwanese are the least likely to be disturbed or scared by earthquakes, at least compared to Americans and Japanese.

Weather analyst Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) put an image on his Facebook page analyzing the different public responses by residents to earthquakes in the respective countries.

In the United States, according to the graphic from Coventry University, people will receive the advice to “drop,” then “cover,” which basically means looking for protection under a stable object such as a table, and then “hold on,” staying under the table while covering the head with one’s hands.

The Japanese do more or less the same thing, only they keep tweeting all through the process, study claims.

A different reaction comes from Taiwanese, which is described in the graphic as “hold on!” all the way, with people never bothering to seek cover.

Responses to Peng’s Facebook post say that after the 921 earthquake of September 1999, most new buildings were constructed to withstand shocks of up to a magnitude of 6, so there should not be too much concern.

Another netizen wrote that he would not move for a tremor of less than 5, the Liberty Times reported.