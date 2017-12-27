Taipei urges foreign care workers to get free flu vaccination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City’s Department of Health (DOH) announced on Friday that a total of 6,000 flu vaccines would be available at designated MRT stations and Taipei City Hospital-affiliated outpatient clinics for residents and foreign nursing care workers.

Statistics showed that over 90 percent of patients with severe or complicated influenza have not been vaccinated against the virus, according to the DOH.

DOH Division for Disease Control and Prevention director Chen Shao-ching (陳少卿) said that incapacitated people with chronic or catastrophic illnesses are at high risk for serious flu complications. Close contact with such patients could increase the chances of caretakers contracting influenza virus, Chen added.

In light of this, the city’s Department of Labor urges employers of caretakers, their family members, and caregivers themselves – comprising mostly migrant workers – to seize the opportunity to get free immunization against the disease.

Those seeking to receive the free vaccination should bring their ID documents and National Insurance Card. Foreign workers should present their Alien Resident Certificate and National Insurance Card to the staff at the stations.

According to the DOH, flu vaccines will be available at Exit 2 of MRT Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall Station on January 4, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For information on flu inoculation at Taipei City Hospital-affiliated outpatient clinics, please visit the webpage (Chinese) or call 1999 Citizen Hotline.