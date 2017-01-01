Santa's revenge: Xi Jinping sent to hospital on Christmas Eve

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After Chinese-language news site Bowen Press reported that on Christmas Eve China's President Xi Jinping was admitted into the 301 Hospital to examine and treat a gastrointestinal disorder which had been causing him abdominal pain, netizens speculated that he was suffering "the consequences of offending Santa Claus."

According to the report by the San Francisco-based Chinese language news site, when Xi was admitted into the hospital for treatment, a large number of police and Special Police Units (SPU) were mobilized and several floors of the hospital were locked down, with medical staff appearing nervous.

In the wake of China's crackdown on Christmas, Chinese netizens made light of the situation:

"The people are prohibited from celebrating Christmas, but Xi's Christmas dinner was too filling."

"The consequences of offending Santa Claus."

"Given laxatives by Santa Claus?"

"Drugs given by Taiwan independence advocates?"

The 301 Hospital, also known as the People's Liberation Army General Hospital, is run by the People's Liberation Army and is dedicated to providing medical care to China's top-level communist party officials. The Bowen Press article also asserts that when Xi's political opponent Zhou Yongkang was arrested for corruption in 2013, Zhou twice allegedly tried to have Xi assassinated.

The first alleged assassination attempt took place when Xi was having a medical examination in 301 Hospital, and the method of attack was a lethal injection from a poisoned needle. However, the plot was revealed before it could be carried out, according to the the article.

As part of new efforts to stifle celebrations of Christmas, Chinese authorities have begun dubbing it "Western spiritual opium" and "China's day of shame" and this year began banning members of the Chinese Communist Party from observing the Christian holiday, leading to the cancellation of Christmas-related public events in certain parts of the country, including Chongqing's Jiefangbei Shopping Square.