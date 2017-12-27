Bitter cold expected until New Year in US Midwest, Northeast

People bundle up to walk down Wentworth Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Chicago. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.
Lake Michigan is steaming in the morning as temperatures dipped below zero at North Avenue Beach, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Chicago. Meteorologists w
With temperatures hovering around zero, a few hardy souls celebrated the season, and the fresh man made snow at Buck Hill in Burnsville, Minn., Tuesda
A man clears snow on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of sn
Rochelle Carlotti, 28, shovels steps near her home after a record snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office
Elizabeth Gallagher and Ian Fullmer, 10, Glendale, enjoy sledding and time with their dog Cocoa along Lake Front Drive as single digit bitter cold tem
The Sheboygan lighthouse looks lonely among the steam rising from Lake Michigan due to the cold morning temperatures, Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017, at Sheboy
Birds take flight over the frigid waters below the Rum River Dam, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Anoka, Minn. Wind chill advisories or warnings are in eff
CHICAGO (AP) — A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.
Residents should expect colder-than-normal temperatures for the rest of the week, according to Chicago-area National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Seeley. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.
A Christmas storm also dumped a record amount of snow on the Erie, Pennsylvania, area.
The National Weather Service said 34 inches of snow fell on Monday, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches.
The city issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads.
Forecasters warn of sub-zero frigid arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills in much of the US.
Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana.
Wind chill advisories were also in effect for parts of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. Meteorologists warn frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.