Postal worker to be arraigned in slayings of 2 colleagues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment is scheduled to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder.

Municipal court records listed no attorney for 24-year-old DeShaune Stewart, of Columbus, ahead of his Wednesday arraignment.

Police say Stewart was naked during both attacks. They say he first killed 52-year-old Lance Dempsey at a post office in suburban Dublin early Saturday morning.

Police were later called about an armed man chasing a woman at a nearby apartment complex. The postmaster, 53-year-old Ginger Ballard, was found dead between vehicles with blunt-force trauma to her head, and Stewart was arrested.

Police say the violence appeared to be retaliation against two people involved in Stewart's pending dismissal at work.