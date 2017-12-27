  1. Home
  2. World

Postal worker to be arraigned in slayings of 2 colleagues

By  Associated Press
2017/12/27 13:05

This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 shows Deshaune K. Stewart, 24. Stewart, a dis

Columbus police investigate the scene where the body of the postmaster, Ginger Ballard, 53, was found lying between two vehicles at an apartment compl

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting at a post office Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio. A disgruntled mail carrier facing dismissa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment is scheduled to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder.

Municipal court records listed no attorney for 24-year-old DeShaune Stewart, of Columbus, ahead of his Wednesday arraignment.

Police say Stewart was naked during both attacks. They say he first killed 52-year-old Lance Dempsey at a post office in suburban Dublin early Saturday morning.

Police were later called about an armed man chasing a woman at a nearby apartment complex. The postmaster, 53-year-old Ginger Ballard, was found dead between vehicles with blunt-force trauma to her head, and Stewart was arrested.

Police say the violence appeared to be retaliation against two people involved in Stewart's pending dismissal at work.