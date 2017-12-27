Sunny weather forecast for Wednesday

Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) The weather across Taiwan will be amixture of sun and clouds Wednesday, according to the CentralWeather Bureau (CWB).

Highs in northern Taiwan will reach 22 degrees Celsius,23-25 degrees in central and southern areas and 21-23 degreesin eastern Hualien and Taitung counties, CWB forecasterCheng Chuan-fang said.

However, greater moisture brought by increasingly strongnortheasterly winds will result in brief showers and send themercury falling across Taiwan on Saturday, Cheng said.

The weather will turn colder and drier across the countryon Sunday -- New Year's Eve -- with lows in the north expectedto drop to 14 degrees, he added.

