Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 27, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/27 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 27 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: New e-passports to be recalled over print error

@China Times: China capable of projecting military power to second island chain

@Liberty Times: U.S. tax cuts impact whole globe: President

@Apple Daily: New e-passports to be recalled over print error

@Economic Daily News: U.S. shares fall on weak demand for iPhone X

@Commercial Times: TSMC to buy land from Powerchip to expand operations
 
