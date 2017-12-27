Taipei, Dec. 27 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: New e-passports to be recalled over print error
@China Times: China capable of projecting military power to second island chain
@Liberty Times: U.S. tax cuts impact whole globe: President
@Apple Daily: New e-passports to be recalled over print error
@Economic Daily News: U.S. shares fall on weak demand for iPhone X
@Commercial Times: TSMC to buy land from Powerchip to expand operations
Taiwan headline news
Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 27, 2017
Taipei, Dec. 27 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows: