  1. Home
  2. Society

Man wins NT$2 million Taiwan Super 777 scratch lottery jackpot

Penghu man spends NT$200 and wins NT$2 million jackpot in Taiwan Super 777 scratch lottery 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/27 09:43

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A young man from Taiwan's outer island of Penghu spent NT$200 (US$6.68) on a Super 777 scratch lottery ticket and yesterday was announced the winner of its NT$2 million jackpot, reported CNA

A representative of the Taiwan Lottery, Yeh Ting-wen (葉亭妏), told CNA that the winner, who was in his early 30s, first came into the Magong shop to buy the Big Mahjong scratch card for NT$1,000 and won NT$500. He then took NT$200 of his winnings to buy a Super 777 scratch card, and when he scratched away the covering, he was ecstatic to realize he had won the top cash prize of NT$2 million. 

In the four years since this lottery shop opened next to the Magong Police Station in Penghu, this is the largest cash prize ever awarded, double the previous prize of NT$1 million won on New Year's Eve of 2016. 


Winning Super 777 scratch card. (CNA image)
lottery
scratch card lottery
jackpot
Taiwan lottery

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports Lottery donates to Taiwan Hospitality and Tourism University in Hualien
2017/12/26 17:02
Two winning tickets split NT$1.17 billion Taiwan Power Lottery jackpot
2017/12/12 09:46
Taiwan lotto winner misses prize of US$ 40 million by a single digit
2017/12/08 17:49
15 new millionaires minted by Sept.-Oct. receipt lottery
2017/12/01 12:27
Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$171 million 'Grand Fortune' jackpot
2017/11/30 16:27