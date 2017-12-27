Guatemala FM defends Israel embassy move, says no reversal

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's top diplomat is defending President Jimmy Morales' decision to move the Central American nation's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem amid international and domestic criticism.

Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel says it amounts to "a foreign policy decision, therefore sovereign."

Jovel said Tuesday that there is no intention to reverse the decision. In her words, "What we are doing is being coherent with our foreign policy and the ally we have been for Israel."

Morales announced the change on Christmas Eve, becoming the first country to follow U.S. President Donald Trump's lead on switching from Tel Aviv.

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the U.S. decision.

Israel welcomed Guatemala's announcement, while Palestinian authorities were critical. No timeline has been given for a move.