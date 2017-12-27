Man who killed mom, self wasn't allowed to have firearms

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who killed his mother and then fired more than 100 rounds at police as her body lay in a Pennsylvania yard during an eight-hour standoff before he killed himself wasn't permitted to have firearms and likely obtained them from his father, who killed himself days after the rampage.

State police on Tuesday identified Marylouise Meixell-Moyer as the woman shot 11 times in Bethlehem Township by Justin Kephart. They say Kephart began firing at police after they responded to a call about the body on Friday. They say the battle brought an armored police vehicle to the quiet suburb about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Philadelphia as authorities locked down the area.

A coroner's office in a neighboring county says Kephart's father killed himself on Christmas Day.