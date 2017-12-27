South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test Scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday on the first day of a four-day cricket test between South Africa and Zimbabwe at St. George's Park:

South Africa 1st Innings

Dean Elgar c Moor b Jarvis 31

Aiden Markram c Taylor b Jarvis 125

Hashim Amla c Moor b Mpofu 5

AB de Villiers c and b Mpofu 53

Temba Bavuma c Taylor b Jarvis 44

Quinton de Kock lbw b Cremer 24

Vernon Philander lbw b Cremer 10

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 4

Kagiso Rabada run out (Moor/Taylor) 1

Keshav Maharaj c Burl b Mpofu 5

Extras: (2b, 2lb, 2nb, 1w) 7

TOTAL: (for 9 declared) 309

Overs: 78.3

Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-77, 3-173, 4-251, 5-272, 6-298, 7-303, 8-304, 9-309.

Did not bat: Morne Morkel.

Bowling: Kyle Jarvis 18-2-57-3 (1nb), Blessing Muzarabani 13-2-48-0, Chris Mpofu 13.3-1-58-3 (1w), Chamu Chibhabha 11-1-51-0 (1nb), Graeme Cremer 18-0-66-2, Sikandar Raza 5-0-25-0.

Zimbabwe 1st Innings

Hamilton Masakadza lbw b Morkel 0

Chamu Chibhabha c Bavuma b Morkel 6

Craig Ervine lbw b Philander 4

Brendan Taylor c De Villiers b Morkel 0

Ryan Burl not out 15

Kyle Jarvis not out 4

Extras: (1lb) 1

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 30

Overs: 16

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-11, 3-11, 4-14.

Still to bat: PJ Moor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Chris Mpofu, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 7-2-20-3, Vernon Philander 6-3-5-1, Kagiso Rabada 3-2-4-0.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, England, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.