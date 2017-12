PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — South Africa made 309-9 declared and had Zimbabwe 30-4 at stumps on Day 1 of their four-day, day-night test at St. George?s Park on Tuesday.

South Africa 309-9 declared (Aiden Markram 125, AB de Villiers 53; Kyle Jarvis 3-57, Chris Mpofu 3-58), leads Zimbabwe 30-4 (Ryan Burl 15 not out; Morne Morkel 3-20) by 279 runs