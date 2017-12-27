Militants attack oil pipeline in eastern Libya

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A Libyan official says militants have bombed a pipeline pumping crude oil to the port of Sidr.

Col. Muftah Amgharief, from the security force guarding oil facilities in eastern Libya, says Tuesday's bombing appeared to have been carried out by the Islamic State group, which is active in the area. He says the attack could reduce Libya's oil production by up to 100,000 barrels a day.

The country is currently producing 970,000 barrels per day, down from 1.6 billion before the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and plunged the country into chaos.

Libya is now split between rival governments and militias.