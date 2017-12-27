The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 24, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. NBA 2K18, 2K

4. Bloons TD 5,Ninja Kiwi

5. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

6. Bridge Constructor Portal, Headup Games GmbH & Co KG

7. Sonic Runners Adventure, Gameloft

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. The Game of Life,Marmalade Game Studio

10. Getting Over It, Bennett Foddy

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Run Sausage Run!,Crazy Labs

2. Dune!, Voodoo.

3. Go Plane,Voodoo

4. Rules of Survival, NetEase Games

5. Rush,Ketchapp

6. Pixel Art — Color by Number,Easybrain

7. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet

8. Fit, Ketchapp

9. Puzzledom, chengwei wu

10. HQ — Live Trivia Game Show, Intermedia Labs

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Sonic Runners Adventure, Gameloft

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. The Game of Life,Marmalade Game Studio

5.Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB.

6. Bridge Constructor Portal, Headup Games GmbH & Co KG

7. NBA 2K18, 2K

8. The Escapists,Team17 Software Ltd

9. My Town : Shopping Mall, My Town Games LTD

10. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

(tie) Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Pixel Art - Color by Number,Easybrain

2. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet

3. Rules of Survival, NetEase Games

4. Geometry Dash SubZero, RobTop Games AB

5. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

6. Dune! Voodoo

7. Bowmasters — Multiplayer Game, Playgendary

8.Dumb Ways To Die 3: World Tour, Metro Trains Melbourne Pty Ltd.

9.Subway Surfers, Kiloo.

10. WWE Mayhem, Reliance Big Entertainment UK Private Ltd

