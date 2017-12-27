The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 24, 2017: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Darker by E L James - 9780385543989 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
2. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
3. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham - 9780385541183 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. Sinful Empire by Meghan March - 9781943796045 - (Meghan March LLC)
6. End Game by David Baldacci - 9781455586639 - (Grand Central Publishing)
7. Sweet Little Lies by Abbi Glines - No ISBN Available - (Abbi Glines Publishing)
8. The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine - 9780062667595 - (Harper)
9. The Midnight Line by Lee Child - 9780399593499 - (Random House Publishing Group)
10. Sweet Little Memories by Abbi Glines - No ISBN Available - (Abbi Glines Publishing)
