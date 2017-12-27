The Latest: Man arrested in killing estranged wife, 2 kids

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a woman and two children in Phoenix (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his estranged wife and their two children at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Authorities say the suspect then got into a Christmas Day shootout with police that left one officer injured.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard says officers found the body of a 38-year-old woman in the parking lot and discovered that the 45-year-old man had gone to the apartment where he used to live.

During negotiations, he told them he had killed the 10-month-old girl and 11-year-old boy but later claimed they were still alive. The bodies of both children were later found in the apartment.

Howard said Tuesday that the suspect wasn't hurt and ultimately surrendered after the gunbattle.

