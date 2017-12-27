Bournemouth scores late to draw with West Ham 3-3 in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — A disputed injury-time goal salvaged a 3-3 draw for Bournemouth against West Ham in the English Premier League on Tuesday.

Callum Wilson was credited with the Cherries' third after he had the final touch as Nathan Ake headed goalwards. There was a suspicion of offside but referee Bobby Madley eventually awarded the equalizer after a lengthy conversation with assistant Simon Long.

Wilson's effort canceled out a brace from Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic that had David Moyes' travelling side expecting victory.

Arnautovic took his tally to five goals in as many games with his late double, the first of which came after Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic slipped when attempting a regulation clearance.

The breathless draw preserved the status quo at the foot of the table, with West Ham still sitting outside the drop zone, one place ahead of Bournemouth.

Despite the draw, Bournemouth equaled its worst winless run in the league of eight matches.