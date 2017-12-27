Kane breaks records in Spurs rout; United held by Burnley

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane scored a second successive hat trick to break the record for the most English Premier League goals in a calendar year as Tottenham thrashed Southampton 5-2 on Tuesday.

After netting three times at Burnley on Saturday, Kane delivered another treble at Wembley Stadium to take his league tally for 2017 to 39.

"It was hard not to think about it going into the game being level," Kane said. "As always, I wanted to win the game first and foremost but of course I wanted to score as a striker. To get that goal early on and get that record was a great feeling and I could enjoy the rest of the game."

Each goal broke new ground for Kane; his first took him clear of Alan Shearer's 36 Premier League goals in 1995; the second saw him overtake Lionel Messi as the player from Europe's five major leagues to have the most goals (56) for club and country in 2017; and the third gave him a record sixth Premier League hat trick in a calendar year.

Manchester United lost more ground to league leader Manchester City with a second straight draw. After conceding a last-seconds draw to Leicester on Saturday, United came from two down at halftime to draw with Burnley 2-2 in the last minute.

Substitute Jesse Lingard scored twice for United.

Chelsea eased past Brighton 2-0 as Alvaro Morata scored on his return from suspension.

Watford ended a run of six games without a win as it came from behind to defeat Leicester 2-1.

Three goals in the last 10 minutes saw Bournemouth and West Ham draw 3-3, extending the Cherries' winless run to eight games.

Huddersfield and Stoke drew 1-1, and Alan Pardew was still without a win after six games in charge of West Bromwich Albion after a goalless draw with Everton.