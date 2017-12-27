Military turns to oyster reefs to protect against storms

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — A Navy pier in New Jersey that suffered $50 million in damage from Superstorm Sandy is the latest to turn to the humble oyster as a storm protection measure.

Coastal communities around the world are planting oyster reefs to protect shorelines against the damaging effects of waves during storms.

What began decades ago as a means to help clean up polluted waterways using the oysters' natural filtration abilities is now being recognized as having an added benefit: a storm protection measure that blunts the force of waves.

The NY/NJ Baykeeper group planted an oyster reef off the Earle Naval Weapons Station in 2016.

The Navy says the reef will definitely help protect the base in future storms.

