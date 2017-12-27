5 signature Parisian drinks and where to find them

PARIS (AP) — Thirsty for fabulous sightseeing, strolling and shopping? Paris has got you covered. Or maybe you're simply . thirsty. No problem. Whether you fancy Champagne atop the Eiffel Tower or coffee at a sidewalk cafe, here are five ways to raise a toast, Parisian style, through a series of five signature drinks.

You can celebrate a visit to the Eiffel Tower at the landmark's Champagne bar. Make a toast to Ernest Hemingway with your martini at his old hangout at the Ritz Paris. Or give yourself a boost with a double espresso at Les Deux Magots. At Harry's New York Bar, try the classic bloody mary. And warm up with a hot chocolate at the Angelina cafe near Luxembourg Gardens.