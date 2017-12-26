BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Tottenham 5, Southampton 2
Tottenham: Harry Kane (22, 39, 67), Dele Alli (49), Son Heung Min (51).
Southampton: Sofiane Boufal (64), Dusan Tadic (82).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Millwall 2, Wolverhampton 2
Millwall: Lee Gregory (13), Jake Cooper (72).
Wolverhampton: Diogo Jota (45), Saiss (56).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1
Gillingham: Conor Wilkinson (87).
Oxford United: Ricardinho (52).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Southend 3, Charlton 1
Southend: Simon Cox (2, 79), Michael Turner (11).
Charlton: Ben Reeves (66).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1
Grimsby Town: Mitch Rose (10).
Mansfield Town: Lee Angol (80).
Halftime: 1-0.