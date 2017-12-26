  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2017/12/26 23:47
Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Tottenham 5, Southampton 2

Tottenham: Harry Kane (22, 39, 67), Dele Alli (49), Son Heung Min (51).

Southampton: Sofiane Boufal (64), Dusan Tadic (82).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship
Millwall 2, Wolverhampton 2

Millwall: Lee Gregory (13), Jake Cooper (72).

Wolverhampton: Diogo Jota (45), Saiss (56).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League One
Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1

Gillingham: Conor Wilkinson (87).

Oxford United: Ricardinho (52).

Halftime: 0-0.

Southend 3, Charlton 1

Southend: Simon Cox (2, 79), Michael Turner (11).

Charlton: Ben Reeves (66).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League Two
Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Grimsby Town: Mitch Rose (10).

Mansfield Town: Lee Angol (80).

Halftime: 1-0.