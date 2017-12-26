  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/12/26 23:47
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Arsenal 1, West Ham 0

Leicester 4, Man City 5

Wednesday's Matches

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 1

Bristol City 2, Man United 1

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Arsenal 3, Liverpool 3

Saturday's Matches

Everton 0, Chelsea 0

Man City 4, Bournemouth 0

West Ham 2, Newcastle 3

Southampton 1, Huddersfield 1

Stoke 3, West Brom 1

Swansea 1, Crystal Palace 1

Brighton 1, Watford 0

Burnley 0, Tottenham 3

Leicester 2, Man United 2

England Championship
Friday's Match

Norwich 1, Brentford 2

Saturday's Matches

Sunderland 1, Birmingham 1

Derby 3, Millwall 0

Wolverhampton 1, Ipswich 0

Preston 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Bolton 2, Cardiff 0

Reading 1, Burton Albion 2

Fulham 2, Barnsley 1

Leeds 1, Hull 0

QPR 1, Bristol City 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2

Aston Villa 2, Sheffield United 2

England League One
Friday's Match

Fleetwood Town 0, Gillingham 2

Saturday's Matches

Northampton 1, Blackburn 1

Charlton 1, Blackpool 1

Oxford United 0, Wigan 7

Bristol Rovers 0, Doncaster 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Bradford 1

Shrewsbury 2, Portsmouth 0

Peterborough 3, Bury 0

Plymouth 4, Oldham 1

Rotherham 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Scunthorpe 3, Southend 1

Rochdale 1, Walsall 1

England League Two
Friday's Match

Coventry 3, Wycombe 2

Saturday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers 0, Carlisle 1

Mansfield Town 2, Morecambe 1

Crewe 0, Swindon 3

Newport County 0, Lincoln City 0

Barnet 0, Cheltenham 2

Luton Town 2, Grimsby Town 0

Yeovil 3, Exeter 1

Colchester 1, Port Vale 1

Notts County 3, Cambridge United 3

Stevenage 5, Chesterfield 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Crawley Town 3

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Match

Carlisle 3, Gillingham 1