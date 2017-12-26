WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLAND ROUNDUP

LONDON — Harry Kane tries to elcipse Alan Shearer as the English top-flight scoring record-holder in a calendar year, when Tottenham plays Southampton among eight matches in the Premier League. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are in action. Developing.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

MELBOURNE, Australia — David Warner completes his first hundred of the Ashes series after getting a lucky break on 99 on the first day of the fourth test at the MCG. Steve Smith ominously cruises to an unbeaten 65 as Australia post 244-3. By Julian Linden. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— Also:

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND-STARC — Starc eyeing speedy Ashes comeback in Sydney. SENT: 200 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-ZIMBABWE

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — Stand-in South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe in cricket's first four-day test. Developing.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-WEST INDIES

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult share six wickets as New Zealand beats the West Indies by 66 runs in the rain-affected third one-day international to complete a clean sweep of the series. SENT: 430 words.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Italy's experiment of playing during the holiday week kicks off with Lazio hosting Fiorentina in the Italian Cup quarterfinals. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

Other stories:

— NBA CAPSULES — Durant leads Warriors past Cavaliers 99-92. SENT: 630 words, photo.

— FBN--NFL CAPSULES — Eagles clinch No. 1 seed with 19-10 win over Raiders. SENT: 280 words, photos.

— SAI--SYDNEY-HOBART — Near collision marks start of 73rd Sydney to Hobart race. SENT: 300 words, photos.

— FIFA INVESTIGATION-TRIAL — US jury set to resume deliberations in FIFA bribery case. SENT: 380 words, photos.

