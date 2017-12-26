  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Countdown party in Taiwan’s Keelung to feature fireworks, ships’ horns and shooting water  

As many cities and counties across Taiwan have canceled fireworks displays from their New Year's Eve countdown event schedules, Keelung City decided to stick to its original plan

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/26 21:13

2017 New Year's Eve countdown party in northern Taiwan’s port city of Keelung (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--New Year's Eve countdown party in northern Taiwan’s port city of Keelung will take place at the Keelung Harbor, featuring band performances, ships’ horns and shooting water up into the air, as well as the fireworks display at Mountain Huzi overlooking the harbor where the landmark “KEELUNG” sign is located, according to Keelung City Government.

As many cities and counties across Taiwan have canceled fireworks displays in their New Year's Eve countdown event schedules due to the serious air pollution issue that has raised public concern, Keelung City has decided to stick to its original plan to have a 3-minute fireworks show.    

Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau deputy director Lee Tien-ching (李添慶) said that the city will spend a total of NT$3.48 million on the New Year's Eve countdown event, with the firework spending totaling about NT$150,000. The city government said it will set off more than 600 rockets.

The New Year’s Eve concert in the port city will start at 6:30 p.m. on December 31 at Keelung Harbor’s  East Pier No. 3 and No. 4.   
New Year's Eve countdown party
Keelung

RELATED ARTICLES

Check out the best places in Taiwan to watch the first sunrise of 2018
2017/12/25 15:21
Balloons banned at New Year's Eve Countdown Party in Taipei
2017/12/22 21:50
Taipei MRT to say open 42 hours during New Year's festivities
2017/12/22 11:05
New Year's Eve countdown events in Taiwan 
2017/12/21 15:41
Less is more: Fewer Taipei 101 fireworks, but longer display
2017/12/20 10:18