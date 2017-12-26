Countdown party in Taiwan’s Keelung to feature fireworks, ships’ horns and shooting water  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--New Year's Eve countdown party in northern Taiwan’s port city of Keelung will take place at the Keelung Harbor, featuring band performances, ships’ horns and shooting water up into the air, as well as the fireworks display at Mountain Huzi overlooking the harbor where the landmark “KEELUNG” sign is located, according to Keelung City Government.

As many cities and counties across Taiwan have canceled fireworks displays in their New Year's Eve countdown event schedules due to the serious air pollution issue that has raised public concern, Keelung City has decided to stick to its original plan to have a 3-minute fireworks show.

Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau deputy director Lee Tien-ching (李添慶) said that the city will spend a total of NT$3.48 million on the New Year's Eve countdown event, with the firework spending totaling about NT$150,000. The city government said it will set off more than 600 rockets.

The New Year’s Eve concert in the port city will start at 6:30 p.m. on December 31 at Keelung Harbor’s East Pier No. 3 and No. 4.