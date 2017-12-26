South Africa wins toss and bats vs. Zimbabwe in 4-day test

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Stand-in South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe on Tuesday in cricket's first four-day test.

The game at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth is also be the first day-night test to be played in South Africa.

De Villiers leads South Africa after regular skipper Faf du Plessis was ruled out with illness.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn was due to return to test cricket for the first time in over a year but was also a late withdrawal from the team with a virus. There is a return from injury, however, for fellow seamer Vernon Philander.

Zimbabwe gave debuts to middle order batsman Ryan Burl and tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for the one-off test.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Zimbabwe: Graeme Cremer (captain), Justice Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu, Blessing Muzarabani.