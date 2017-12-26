Chang Fei returns to Taiwanese TV with a new variety show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a year of discussion and preparation, a special variety show hosted by a famous media personality Chang Fei (張菲) was successfully recorded on Dec. 25.

Chang Fei's Great Variety Show (Ch. 綜藝菲常讚) marks the star’s return to the stage after six years of being out of the limelight, and after a year of hard work the pilot episode of the new show will be ready to air on Saturday Dec. 30.

Chang Fei was the former host of the show “Variety Big Brother”(綜藝大哥大) during the 2000s. He is also a celebrated singer and saxophone player.

It was his longtime friend and entertainment producer Gou Jianhong (郭建宏) that convinced Chang Fei to return for the special program.

Lots of friends and performers were there to share the stage and record the first episode with Chang Fei, which will include comedy sketches, music, and dance.

It was revealed that Chang Fei worked tirelessly on every aspect of the program repeating segments again and again over a trying eight hours to ensure everything will be perfect for the audiences to enjoy his return to televison.



The first episode will air on CTV this coming Saturday Dec. 30 from 8 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and should run every Saturday evening in 2018.





Guests for the pilot episode of 綜藝菲常讚 (Image Courtesy of CTV)